Wow! A Car in the Woods? New York Man Hides Vehicle After Serious Crash

Imagine you somehow lose control of your vehicle and the next thing you know you slam, head-on, into a motorcycle! What would you do? If you were able, would you see if the biker was alright? Would you call 911? Would you wait for help? Or would you take off, leaving the injured motorcyclist behind while you hid your vehicle in the woods?The Times Union reports that a 51-year-old New York man did just that, fled the scene and tried to hide his car in the woods. On Friday evening Michael Brownell was driving a Ford Crown Victoria when he allegedly crossed the center line on Route 32 in Northumberland and collided with a motorcycle driven by a Connecticut man.According to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office, Brownell was allegedly drunk when his vehicle collided with the motorcycle, causing serious injury to the biker. Brownell then fled the scene in his car, offering no help to the man he just injured, but rather finding a place to hide his car in the woods.Mr. Brownell was found and arrested shortly after the crash and charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, vehicular assault 2nd degree, 3 counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, DWI, refusal to submit to a pre-screen device and failure to maintain designated lane. Thanks to the help of Wilton EMS, Schuylerville Fire Department and several good Samaritans, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Albany Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
