Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national non-profit, as part of its Veterans Remembrance Tree Program, dedicated a Grove to Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on the tip lands in Maine. Trees there now hold the replica dog tags of thousands of veterans, all Revolutionary War-era ancestors of DAR members nationwide.

The Veterans Remembrance Tree Program was established as another way to remember and honor veterans. As Gold Star families visited the land in Columbia Falls, Maine, where the balsam tips are harvested each year to be made into the wreaths that are placed on veterans’ graves, they say they found a sense of peace and tranquility from the land. The Remembrance Tree Program gives a living memorial to their loved one.

“As a DAR member myself, I can say that their mission of promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children, speaks to me deeply and aligns effortlessly with our own mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “DAR members around the country have long been part of the WAA family, supporting local efforts in every state.”

DAR is a is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children, and was founded in 1890. DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children.

Other Honorees of the WAA Remembrance Tree Program include:

•Tiger Flight 739

•Four Chaplains Tree

•USS Iowa

•Liberators Tree (Dedicated to US Military who liberated Luna Kauffman and her remaining family, and all those surviving the Holocaust)

•Medal of Honor Remembrance Park

•Law Enforcement

•EOD Veterans (Explosive Ordnance Disposal)

•Patriot Guard Riders

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021.