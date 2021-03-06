Yankees’ Boone Back on Bench 3 Days After Pacemaker Inserted

Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted. The 47-year-old Boone left the club Wednesday to get the pacemaker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He returned to camp Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols and said he feels great. He watched ace Gerrit Cole cruise through a simulated game at the team’s spring training facility in Tampa, then joined the team in nearby Bradenton for a rain-delayed exhibition game against the Pirates. New York lost 3-2.

