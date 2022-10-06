Studs and Duds: These Awards Go to the Best, and Worst, of the ’22 NY Yankees

The 2022 MLB Regular Season has officially reached its conclusion.

After 162 games of grueling baseball, the New York Yankees find themselves with 99 wins, an American League East division title, and most importantly, a bye through the American League Wild Card round.

With a few days to go before the Yankees begin their pursuit of World Series trophy No. 28, let's take a look back at the regular season in The Bronx, and hand out a few pieces of hardware in the process.

Presenting Awards for the Best, and Worst, Yankee Performances in 2022

The 2022 New York Yankees season was one that, luckily for fans, had more triumph than tragedy. The team played at a torrid pace through the first half of the season, and was able to withstand a horrid stretch of injuries and poor play through the late summer months.

The team appears to have largely come out of their stretch of mediocrity, and is poised for a playoff run.

In order to get the Yankees to where they are today, a number of players put in tremendous individual efforts, and deserve to be recognized for what they accomplished. Aaron Judge is the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP Award, and re-wrote the history books in the process. Nestor Cortes established himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter, and for large portions of the season, Clay Holmes had the back-end of the bullpen locked down.

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, however, and for every strong performance, there was a performance that drew ire from fans and media alike. Don't worry, we have awards for those players, too.

Here are ten New York Yankees' players who, for better or for worse, are the recipients of a regular season award following the 2022 campaign.

