A Dream Come True; Yankees Honor CNY Veteran Battling Stage 4 Cancer

It's unfair that anyone has to fight cancer. This inspiring Central New Yorker had his day made thanks to his favorite baseball team.

Joe Maneen is an Ilion High School graduate, class of 1996, and New York Yankees fan. He served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years and is a proud veteran. More importantly, Joe is a proud father of two beautiful girls and happily married to his wife, Nicole Maneen.

Nicole Weingartner Maneen via Facebook Nicole Weingartner Maneen via Facebook loading...

Unfortunately, Joe has been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of Stage 4 cancer. It has made doing many things hard on him and his family, but Joe always finds a way to be positive and put a smile on everyone's face.

Nicole and Joe went down to Tampa, Florida on Monday for an oncology appointment and it wasn't the easiest on him. Though the day was difficult, the couple planned a stop for a Yankees spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nicole's favorite team.

Little did Joe know, he was in for a big surprise...

Joe was invited onto the field during the 7th inning to be recognized for his years of service with the USAF. As if his day couldn't get any better, Joe got to meet none other than Joe Girardi, former Yankee and current manager for the Phillies.

Joe Maneen via Facebook Joe Maneen via Facebook loading...

Joe continues to be a major inspiration to many people. His energy not only brightens his family, but everyone else around him as well.

Courage is Stronger than Cancer

Nicole Weingartner Maneen via Facebook Nicole Weingartner Maneen via Facebook loading...

Here's a full look at Joe's amazing day with the New York Yankees. Thank you Joe for inspiring us all!

CNY Veteran Battling Stage Four Cancer Gets Recognized During Yankees Spring Training Joe Maneen is Central New York Veteran fighting an aggressive form of Stage 4 cancer. Take a walk through Joe's day as he gets honored by the New York Yankees down in Tampa during Spring Training.

Community Comes Together To Make One Boy's Cool Wish Come True A community came together, lining the streets in Saranac Lake to make one boy's cool wish come true.