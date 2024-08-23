A surprising destination in New York State was just crowned one of the best family experiences to visit in the entire country.



School is around the corner and families are looking to squeeze out those last drops of summer with important family bonding time. Kids are little for only so long, so the pressure is on to create those precious memories before winter comes.

It's common for families to hit up places that will reliably offer unique experiences, like a zoo or nearby theme park.

However, some parents want the beauty of mother nature to knock their kids' socks off by taking them to mesmerizing destinations like the Grand Canyon or Niagara Falls.

While some attractions are definite home runs, others might not elicit the desired reaction. Nothing is worse than taking your kid to see the largest ball of twine only to see them mindlessly scrolling through TikTok.

No one likes wasting time or money, either, especially in this economy. That is why HonestEco.org looked into the top American destinations that well-traveled families emphatically say are "bucket list" worthy.

After a nationwide poll of nearly 4,000 families, one New York location made the cut. Interestingly enough, it wasn't any of the usual suspects like Niagara, New York City, or the Adirondack Mountains.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, located in Kerhonkson, is the place families say you have to visit. It's a quick trip to Ulster County and is part of the Shawangunk Mountain ridge.

The attraction has been called one of the nation's most unique and beautiful parks due to its majestic waterfalls, crystal clear lakes, and breathtaking cliff-edge views. Families can enjoy activities like rock climbing, horseback riding, kayaking, bird watching, hiking, and so much more across the preserve's vast 21,106 acres.

In Honest Eco's list of America's top 150 "bucket list" destinations, Minnewaska ranked 55th overall and was the only entry from New York to make the cut.

The nature preserve is definitely in good company, as the list is populated with legendary attractions like the Makapu'u Tide Pools in Hawaii and the Hoh Rain Forest in Washington.

So, next time you are itching to take the family on a mini staycation to save some cash while making priceless memories, perhaps a trip to Minnewaska is in order.

