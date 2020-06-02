YWCA Mohawk Valley Launches New Digital Services

The YWCA Mohawk Valley has launched new digital crisis services for residents in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

The new digital services include texting abilities for the agency’s crisis hotline and a secure chat interface through the YWCA’s website.

CEO Dianne Stancato says texting and being able to chat with staff makes the YWCA much more accessible, especially during this time of social distancing.

The new services are available 24/7.

Senior Director of Non-Residential Crisis Services Kristie Cieslak says she is “excited to launch these new services.” The digital services provided by YWCA MV advocates are provided free of charge 24-hours a day and always confidential, secure, and private.

To chat with a YWCA MV advocate privately and securely, visit ywcamv.org/chat.

For domestic and sexual violence crisis services in Oneida County, call or text (315) 797-7740.

For sexual violence and child abuse services in Herkimer County, call (315) 866-4120.