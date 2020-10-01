YWCA Marks Start Of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
YWCA Mohawk Valley CEO Diane Stancato says they’ve seen an increase in domestic violence cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stancato says they’ve provided over 31,000 domestic violence related services to date, almost double last year’s numbers.
Due to COVID-10, the YWCA’s traditional Take Back the Night March will be held on October 20th at 6:00 via Zoom.
The "Y" will also be launching a new program on October 29th.
AMEND Together is a gender-based violence, school-based prevention and education program targeting young men.
For information on services offered by the YWCA, visit ywcamv.org