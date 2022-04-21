After being held virtually for the past two years, the YWCA’s 33rd annual Salute to Outstanding Women Luncheon was held on Thursday as an in-person event at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro.

The YWCA Mohawk Valley honored local women in eight different categories for their achievements and impact on the community.

Here is the list of the 2022 honorees:

Danielle Padula, Business & Industry, sponsored by Total Solutions.

Natasha Homa, Education, sponsored by Kristin’s Fund.

Juli Webster, Entrepreneur, sponsored by Adirondack Bank.

Amy Jennings, Healtcare, sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Assemblywoman Marianna Buttenschon, Human and Public Service, sponsored by Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc.

Sophia O'Neill, Outstanding Youth, sponsored by Adorino Construction, Inc.

Oneka Roach-Campbell, Social Justice, sponsored by Fort Schuyler Club.

Dawn Roller, STEAM, sponsored by Indium Corporation.

"Today, we are pleased to honor eight incredible women who have persevered in their own challenges and work to promote the mission of the YWCA MV in their own ways, making our shared community a better place to be, " said Chief Executive Officer Diane Stancato.

Salute honorees are nominated by the community and selected by a panel of independent judges.

The Salute to Outstanding Women is the YWCA’s largest fundraiser of the year.

All proceeds directly benefit the agency’s free, confidential, and 24-hour domestic and sexual violence crisis services.

You can call the YWCA Mohawk Valley's Domestic and Sexual Violence hotline at (315) 797-7740 or the Herkimer County Sexual Violence and Child abuse hotline at (315) 866-4102.

Or you can chat with an advocate at ywcamv.org/chat

