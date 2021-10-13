Here Are the 10 Wealthiest Billionaires in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.

There is only one woman on the list of the top 10 billionaires in the state.

10. Chase Coleman III - $10.3 Billion

Coleman owns Tiger Global Management, which manages $40 billion worth of assets,

Tiger Global is an investment firm focused on public and private companies in the global Internet, software, consumer, and financial technology industries.

He began as a hedge fund investor. He and his family live on New York City's prestigious Fifth Avenue.

9. Carl Icahn - $15.8 billion

Carl Icahn, a successful Wall Street investor, is the owner of Icahn Enterprises,

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in eight primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

8. Donald Newhouse - $17.6 billion

Donald Newhouse inherited Advance Publications from his father Samuel Irving Newhouse Sr. The company owns many media brands,

Advance’s portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit.

7. Rupert Murdoch - $23.5 billion

Rupert Murdoch, who was born in Australia, owns News Corp, which holds media companies like Fox News, The Times of London, and The Wall Street Journal,

What started as a small newspaper in Australia in the 1920s has grown to comprise some of the world’s most iconic brands in media and information, thanks to the leadership, creativity and curiosity of Rupert Murdoch and his father, Sir Keith Murdoch.

6. Leonard Lauder - $25.5 billion

Leonard's wealth comes from his mother's company Estée Lauder. Now chairman emeritus, he worked for the company for 30 years,

Founded in 1946, this technologically advanced, innovative company has gained a worldwide reputation for elegance, luxury and superior quality. Our products come with a promise to uphold the finest standards of excellence.

5. Jim Simons - $24.6 billion

Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund firm that manages about $55 billion in assets,

Renaissance Technologies is a quantitative investment management company trading in global financial markets, dedicated to producing exceptional returns for its investors by strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods.

4. Len Blavatnik - $32 billion

Len Blavatnik sold his ownership in a Russian oil company called TNK-BP for $7 billion. His company Access Industries, which owns investment holdings in seven sectors,

Blavatnik owns Access Industries, a New York-based business that controls 21% of LyondellBasell, the world's largest producer of polypropylene. He owns most of Warner Music Group and has stakes in several closely held and publicly traded assets. He collected $7 billion selling his share of a Russian oil venture in 2013. ~ Bloomberg

3. Stephen Schwarzman - $33.2 billion

Stephen Schwarzman co-founded the privately-held equity firm Blackstone. The company buys out other companies,

We play a vital role in helping companies realize their growth potential. We uncover and unlock value by identifying great companies with untapped potential and enhancing their performance. We invest across industries in both established and growth-oriented businesses across the globe.

2. Julia Koch - $42.7 billion

Julia Koch inherited her wealth from her husband David, who died in 2019. She became New York's wealthiest woman when she received a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries,

Food. Shelter. Clothing. Transportation. Koch Industries creates life’s basic necessities, while innovating ways to make them even better. Yet our advocacy for a free and open society is what truly sets us apart.

1. Michael Bloomberg - $59 billion

One of the wealthiest men in the world, Michael Bloomberg was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He is the co-founder of Bloomberg LP,

Bloomberg is the global leader in business and financial data, news and insight. Using the power of technology, we connect the world’s decision makers to accurate information on the financial markets – and help them make faster, smarter decisions.

