11 Pictures That Make Us Love Josh Allen…Even More

Josh Allen just fits right into Western New York. You really can't ask for someone better who has jumped in with two feet and really embraced this community and culture.

Last night was tough.

An absolute heartbreaker.

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night 42-36 in one of the most memorable games ever played. It was a battle between two great teams and two great quarterbacks who are certainly the future of the National Football League. It was a shootout from the opening drive touchdown from the Bills. It is a game that everyone will be talking about forever. With 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the score was 26-21 with the Chiefs in the lead, but the score ended 42-36. That's INSANE.

Someone reminded me of this last night. Even though we lost, how awesome is it knowing that we still have Josh Allen as our quarterback and we could find some comfort in that. Josh just gets it.

He knows it is blue cheese and not ranch.

He knows when getting a round, it's Blue Lights.

He gets that the Buffalo Bills are one of the most important things to us.

And he's leading the way on that. Josh Allen just goes hand in hand with Buffalo and we are very lucky to have him here in Western New York. As he get to the end of his fourth year, we were talking the other day about how many fun moments the 25-year-old has brought us. Allen, along with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane has brought a brand new excitement to 1 Bills Drive and to all of Western New York.

It's fun to be...I think it's okay to say it...we are good again.