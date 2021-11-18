11 Tips For a Great Winter Getaway to Old Forge, N.Y.

Old Forge is a classic ofur season Adirondack village. Things quiet down a lot in the winter months, and that is a good thing for a visitor. No waiting for a seat in the restaurants, the shops are more easy to meander through, and the winter scenery cannot be beat. Here are 11 tips for making your winter getaway to historic Old Forge memorable.

11 Things to Do For a Perfect Winter Weekend in Old Forge, NY Old Forge, NY is one of the most popular Adirondack communities. It is a classic four-season town with much to see, do, and eat, during a short visit here. Walt's Diner is one of the best small town diners anywhere, the Old Forge Hardware Store attracts thousands of visitors each year, and the Strand Theater, at almost 100 years old, is a nice little slice of movie nostalgia in this historic village. Most of the items on this list are geared for a winter visit, when snow covers the lake and a tall beautifully lit Christmas tree stands in the center square across from the movie theater. Of course, in the summer, well, things change a bit. The village is packed with families mostly heading to the giant Enchanted Forest Water Safari theme park right in downtown. But, for less crowds and enduring charm, a winter visit to Old Forge is always pleasurable.