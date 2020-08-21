12 UC Students Removed From Campus For Violating Policy

A dozen Utica College students have been removed from campus for violating the school’s social distancing rules.

Campus security was called to South Hall for complaints of “loud and disruptive” behavior.

They encountered 12 students in one room, none of whom were wearing masks or following the college’s social distancing policies.

UC President Laura Casamento says the students will transition to online learning for the fall semester in keeping with the college’s zero tolerance policy.

Casamento says they’re taking the step to ensure the safety of everyone on campus, including the students involved.

Syracuse University has suspended 23 students after a large campus gathering.