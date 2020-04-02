13 More Test Positive in Oneida County, Raising Total to 68

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the number of positive cases continue to grow in Oneida County. “The virus is out there and the precautions we put in place need to be adhered to,” Picente said. There were a total of 15 cases that tested positive in the county as of last Thursday, today there are now 68 confirmed cases.

The 13 new cases represents the largest one day jump in new cases thus far, Picente said.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Numbers as of 3 p.m. April 2, 2020

DESCRIPTION ITEM Tested Positive, Hospitalized (1 county resident hospitalized outside) 13 New Cases Testing Positive in Last 24-hours 13 Total Confirmed Positive 68 Confirmed Negative 444 Total tested (waiting on 196) 686 Mandatory. Quarantine 242 Precautionary Quarantine 260 Total people discharged from Quarantine 626

174 tests pending

Picente continue his call for responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19. He is encouraging people to use Facetime and Skype when possible. Additionally, Picente said there is a form available at OCGov.net where residents can file complaints to report those who are not adhereing to social distancing restrictions, or those continuing to work in what would be considered 'non-essential' positions.