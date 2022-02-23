15-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hudson Valley, New York
A 15-year-old girl lost her life following a crash in the Hudson Valley. Two others were injured.
On Monday, Feb. 21, New York State Police from Troop K responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 684 in the town of Harrison. Troop K covers Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam and Columbia counties.
At approximately 1:24 a.m., troopers were dispatched to mile marker 1.4 northbound on Interstate 684. Police were told a vehicle struck the median guide rail and was later struck by a second vehicle.
Tyanna A. Spalding, 19, of Waterbury, CT, was operating a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, northbound on I-684 and for unknown reasons struck the median guide rail, police say. Spalding's car than became disabled in the left lane.
Spalding and her passenger, 15-year-old Destiny Coleman, also of Waterbury, both exited the Hyundai. After they exited the Hyundai was hit by a 2012 Toyota Prius operated by a 38-year-old woman from Beacon, New York, police say.
This pushed the Hyundai Sonata into Coleman, which fatally injured her, according to New York State Police. Responding Westchester EMS paramedics pronounced Coleman deceased on scene.
Both Spalding and the Beacon driver were transported to Westchester Medical Center for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.
This investigation remains ongoing. The Westchester Medical Examiners Office was on scene investigating, and the West Harrison and Purchase Fire Departments responded to render aid.