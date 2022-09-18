A fight between to teenagers turned fatal in New York's Wayne County.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to 4949 Ridge Road (County Road 103) in Williamson, New York at approximately 7:45pm on Friday, September 16, 2022.

4949 Ridge Road in Williamson, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (September 2022) 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP, "When troopers arrived it was learned that a 19-year-old male was [allegedly] stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

The suspect in the alleged stabbing was identified as a 17-year-old male, whose name is not being released because of his age. He was taken into custody by State Police and subsequently brought to Rochester General Hospital for evaluation.

When he was released from the hospital the 17-year-old was arrested. He now faces the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree (Class A felony)

Burglary in the Second Degree

He was arraigned in Youth Court and sent to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center with no bail.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Although the suspect was charged with burglary, a possible motive has not been released.

As of this posting the investigation is active. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

