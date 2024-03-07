New Baseball Hall of Fame Book A Go-To Guide For Game History
There's a new go-to book for the history of professional baseball. The National Baseball Hall of Fame Collection - Celebrating The Game's Greatest Players is a must read for fans of all ages.
It's MLB season - spring training time. What better way to watch your favorite team getting ready for March 28 - Opening Day than brushing up on the greats who made the sport what it is today? The 200-plus pages of baseball history served up in Celebrating The Game's Greatest Players is truly page-by-page excitement.
James Buckley Jr. has done a fantastic job, in association with the Hall of Fame, in selecting photographs of many of the game's most storied players. Learning about those who have been inducted into the most famous sports hall of fame in the world comes easy when turning pages. The book is divided by six chapters - Pitchers, Catchers, Infielders, Outfielders, Managers, and Pioneers (Umpires and Executives).
Also, two other very important categories of baseball's history are included, when completing the story of the game's greats. The Storytellers, baseball writers who are recognized in the Cooperstown, New York museum, are remembered for the importance they serve the sport's public.The BBWAA (Baseball Writers' Association of America) Career Excellence Award presented since 1962 is as good as it gets for scribes.
Baseball broadcasters who are recognized for their contributions to the game, also, an annual award presented each Induction Weekend in July, is reviewed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame Collection. All 47 recipients of the Ford C. Frick Award, beginning in 1978 when Red Barber and Mel Allen were the first in the category to be honored, are listed. Seeing the beautiful color image of the late Dodgers' mic man Vin Scully on page 202 dedicated to the Frick Award, this will no doubt recall many great moments fans had listening to and watching Scully at work.
Baseball fans would be hard pressed to locate a neater package of baseball history anywhere.
The highest quality of paper offers 100-plus iconic images of anybody who has ever been somebody in pro ball. Stats and profiles of the hall of famers maintain a steady flow of attention to the stories being told.
The Baseball Hall of Fame Collection book will be cracked open routinely during this upcoming MLB season , to review just where some of the superstars of today have to take their careers in order to be possibly considered for Cooperstown one day.
As a fan who has attended hall of fame ceremonies since 1976, Celebrating The Game's Greatest Players is a handy, and accurate tool to answer any debates baseball fans may encounter.
Don Laible is a freelance sportswriter from the Mohawk Valley, now living in Florida. He has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio, and on the web since the 1980's. His columns are featured weekly at WIBX950.com. Don can be contacted via email at Don@icechipsdiamonddust.com.
