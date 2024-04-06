2 Locations in New York Are Now Among the Best Spots to See Eclipse
Forecasters are now saying, if the weather stands, 2 of the best places to see the solar eclipse on Monday are right here in New York State, and one of them is really close.
According to Country Living, Niagara Falls and the Adirondacks are among the best places in America to view Monday's solar eclipse. Currently, Mother Nature seems to be cooperating with what is predicted to be a clear sky Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s. However, there's always the chance for a change in the weather in unpredictable Upstate New York, but as it stands the forecast looks almost perfect.
Health officials are warning people to make sure they don;'t look directly at the eclipse, as permanent damage can be caused to the eyes. Approved protected glasses are considered the best way to view the solar eclipse.
Confusion over how rare this Eclipse is
All of the talk heard about this eclipse being a once-in-a-lifetime is somewhat confusing. While solar eclipses are somewhat rare worldwide, happening about 7 times a decade, it is indeed rare individual locations to experience a total eclipse. For example, this is the first time Upstate New York has experienced a total solar eclipse since 1925, and it won't happen here again for more than 300 years, when it happens in 2399. In fact, the United States won't see another total solar eclipse until 2044, while the next partial solar eclipse for Upstate New York will be in August of 2026. There will be 7 total solar eclipses around the world after this one over the next 10 years.
Gridlock Traffic
State and local officials have predicted possible traffic jams on Monday, including 5 hour-long gridlocks as tourists travel into Old Forge to see the spectacular event, one of the best places in the country for viewing.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued the following alert regarding possible complications with eclipse traffic:
