The New York State Police are making preparations for the upcoming solar eclipse, which is expected to draw big crowds and tourists along its path in New York in two weeks.

"Our unwavering goal is to provide a comprehensive and uniform presence, ensuring the safety of both visitors and residents as they experience and travel home from the eclipse," a State Police release stated on Thursday. "Members of the State Police will implement security measures appropriate for large gatherings and take all necessary actions to maintain order and smooth traffic flow."

GreatAmericanEclipse.com produced a map that shows the areas in New York that will see total darkness on April 8th and for how long. Those areas in particular are expected to see a significant influx of people during the afternoon hours, which could cause traffic hazards, police say.

Map of 2024 eclipse on April 8th, produced by www.GreatAmericanEclipse.com Map of 2024 eclipse on April 8th, produced by www.GreatAmericanEclipse.com loading...

According to New York State Police, "our goal is to minimize any adverse effects associated with the large influx of visitors to the local area. This approach is based on the lessons learned from the 2017 solar eclipse, where some regions experienced a 100 percent increase in their population in the days leading up to and during the eclipse," Troopers stated.

Concerns for the area due to the influx of population:

- Potential for transportation system disruptions and/or impacts.

- Potential for delayed/disrupted emergency service responses and prolonged response times.

- Potential for stranded motorists.

- Out of the area visitors and potential weather/road concerns.

- Fuel infrastructure may not be able to support an increase in vehicular traffic.

- Gridlocked traffic may increase fuel, food, and water demand depending on duration.

- Cellular networks may be overloaded by high volume.

- Increase in 911 call volume.

- Do NOT park or stop in the roadway. If you wish to stop, find a safe location that does not interfere with traffic.

The New York State Police make the following recommendations based on expectations:

- Plan on staying in the region the night of the event.

- If you can’t stay, fuel/charge up the day before the event.

- Have extra food and water in your vehicle for your trip; shop the day before.

- Local residents should avoid the roadways after the event.

- Have cellphones charged and bring chargers with you.

- Schools are recommended to have the day off or a half-day.

- Plan on being in traffic for an extended period.

- Plan on viewing the event from designated viewing sites.

- If you are going to view the eclipse, ensure you use the appropriate approved glasses.

- If from out of the area, don’t use vehicles that can’t travel for ten-plus hours without charging – stranded EVs in traffic will be towed.

Troopers are recommending that people are fueled up, stocked up on food and supplies, and are prepared to such an increase in population, that the store shelves might be bare.

The best area to see the eclipse is just north of Utica-Rome, and that includes the Old Forge area.

