Oneida County Exec Picente Warns of Heavy Eclipse Traffic
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is warning local residents too be prepared for the eclipse on Monday, April 8th. Additional traffic and thousands of tourists, at a time when Utica will already be filled with world hockey fans for the women's olympic championships, could cause havoc and Picente wants locals to be prepared.
“The upcoming total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event that many are looking forward to and the impact of which will be felt throughout Oneida County in some unexpected ways,” Picente said. “The influx of eclipse watchers will cause traffic delays, lags in cellular service and potentially impede emergency response. It is important to take the proper precautions when viewing the eclipse including wearing appropriate eyewear, watching the event from safe locations and having the necessary supplies should your vehicle become stranded. By being aware and prepared on April 8th we can make this a successful experience for all,” Picente warned on Facebook.
35 Years Ago Tragedy on the New York State Thruway
Gallery Credit: YouTube
Baltimore bridge collapse
Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby
Vintage 1951 Video Shows NY Thruway Being Built In Albany
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media