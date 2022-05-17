2022 Mohawk Valley School Budgets, Propositions Overwhelmingly Approved
Here is a look at area school district and school budget results from around the Mohawk Valley. The following results were available as of election night. Check back for updates.
Central Valley:
- Budget approved 333 to 36
- Capital Project approve 313 to 57
- BOE seats won by Jason Sanchez, Matt Darrow, and Valerie Day
Herkimer:
- Budget approved 233 to 43
- Capital Reserve Fund approved 234 to 39
- BOE seats won by Alex Verenich, Robert Mihevc and Brian Crandall
New Hartford
- Budget approved
- Proposition 1 approved
- BOE seats won by Nicole Goodelle and Michelle Parker
Rome
- Budget approved with 61% support
- Capital Reserve approved with 69% support
- BOE seats won by Jon Maggiolino (1,378), Kelly Carinci (1,365), Cassie Knutti (1,066), and Danielle Lubecki (930)
Utica
- Utica City School District Budget approved by a vote 2,438 to 649
- Proposition 1 approved 1996 to 1009
- Projected Board of Education winners are James Paul (1516) and Tennille Knoop (1377).
Whitesboro
- Budget approved 1204 to 427
- Proposition #1 approved 1232 to 396
- Proposition #2 approved 1226 o 394
- BOE seats won by Cheryl Partyka LaValley and Steven Farr
Additionally, school budgets were also approved in the Camden, Clinton, Dolgeville, Frankfort-Schuyler, Holland Patent, Little Falls, New York Mills, Poland, Remsen, Sauquoit Valley, VVS, Waterville, and Westmoreland districts.
13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of.
We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?:
13 Weird Personalized Plates You Can Get in New York Right Now
As of this writing, we found 13 strange personalized vanity plates you can put on your car, if you dare.
2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: See All of the Fashion!
See all of the looks from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, below.