226 New Troopers Graduate From State Police Academy
226 new State Troopers graduated today from the 209th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy.
The new troopers will report for field duty on March 23rd.
For the next 10 weeks, the troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.
The following is a list of local graduates:.
- Daniel Mahaffy, Utica
- Michael Levkovts, Utica
- Lauren Lojba, Herkimer
- Leigh Vanvolkenburg, Herkimer
- Christopher Grasso, Whitesboro
- Kimberly Joslin, Rome
- Christopher Spencer, Oneida