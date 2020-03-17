MVHS And Rome Hospital Takes Steps To Fight COVID-19

Local hospitals are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mohawk Valley Health System is restricting visitors at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth hospitals, while visits to the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the St. Luke’s campus are prohibited.

In addition, MVHS staff are being screened before beginning every shift.

Dr. Kent Hall, the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS says there are currently no patients with COVID-19 in any of their facilities. Hall says patients with flu-like symptoms are being tested, but none of those tests have come back positive.

Hospitals officials are also reminding patients to call ahead before visiting an emergency room.

Rome Memorial Hospital is suspending all routine visitation at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday to ensure the safety of patients, residents and staff.

The hospital is also reducing the number of entry points on its campus.

The Emergency Department will be open 24 hours a day, the main lobby on James Street will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily and the Bartlett entrance on Oak Street will be open 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.