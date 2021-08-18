August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home.

28 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Louis Lent eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.

Sara’s body still hasn't been recovered. The search continues for her remains. She was wearing a pink t-shirt with the words "Guess Who" on the front, turquoise blue shorts, and brown sandals.

Sara's heartbreaking story started a movement. A small group of bicyclists wanting to raise awareness about the Sara Anne Wood Rescue Center rode from Utica, New York to the U.S. Capitol in teal and pink jerseys on May 25, 1995, National Missing Children’s Day,

What began as a small group of bicyclists raising awareness has grown each year as thousands join “The Ride for Missing Children,” raising money for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Two colors have been added to the Ride for Missing Children jersey – white to represent all missing children and purple to salute law enforcement, who continue searching for Sara.

Photo Credit - National Center for Exploited & Missing Children

Most of the cyclists in the Ride For Missing Children never knew Sara Anne Wood but she will never be forgotten.

If you have any information, please call us at 1-800-THE-LOST, the New York State Police, or e-mail to missingpersons@dcjs.ny.gov.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.