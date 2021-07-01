4th Anniversary of Violent and Devastating July 1 Utica Flood
While we're just recovering from some nasty stormy weather (June 30, 2021) that was so bad the National Weather Service may be coming out to investigate a possible microburst, it's also the 4th anniversary of the massive Utica flood, and when a tornado touched down in Vernon.
Back in 2017, the 911 emergency center could not keep up with the calls coming in as floodwaters swept away not only cars but local roadways. Torrential downpours were relentless and seemed to never end across the region, and people were literally stranded at their workplaces, in their homes, trapped in trailer parks, and in some situations on the roof of their car.
Reverse 911 calls were issued advising evacuations to residents along Sauquoit Creek from Whitesboro to Paris as the water rose at a dangerously fast rate. The City of Utica declared a state of emergency with no unnecessary travel.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Westmoreland, Eaton, Chittenango, and Canastota as the rain continued for days. Central New York could not get a break, and the Red Cross was on hand to help who they could.
On Friday, June 30, 2017, it was confirmed by the National Weather Service out of Binghamton that a tornado ripped through Vernon.
"How ironic the day Don Barnes releases his new Album "Ride the Storm," we had a small twister touch down within yards of the stage today." 38 Special was in town to play a concert at Vernon Downs shared the tornado on social media (see below). We were there and surprised the show went on as scheduled.
