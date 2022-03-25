Fast Cash: 3 ATM’s Stolen in Utica, Police Release Photos To Develop Leads
Someone's been stealing ATM machines in the city of Utica with the most recent incident coming on Thursday night.
To be clear, police say the crooks aren't stealing from the machines, or running a scam to withdraw money from accounts that aren't theirs - they're literally stealing the entire machine and have now successfully removed three in the last couple of months. Utica Police say on Thursday night, the crew of four people made off with an ATM from Kennedy Plaza Apartments.
Previously, ATM machines were stolen from Harbi Laundry at 1122 Mohawk Street on January 24, and from Sabatino's on Whitesboro Street on December 22. Police say there was also an unsuccessful attempt to steal another machine on December 22 at Steuben Mini Market on Steuben Street.
Prior to the most recent heist, police say the team stealing the ATMs were always comprised of two males. In Thursday's incident, it was a group of four 'unknown persons', according to information released by UPD.
Also, in the failed ATM theft on December 22, police say the two suspects wound up leaving the scene in a silver SUV.
The photos included in this post were released by investigators to help develop possible leads. Anyone who has information on the thefts is encouraged to call the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510, or you can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
The effort to target the money machines likely isn't only limited to Utica. Police say businesses outside the city who've an ATM plucked, or if there's been an attempt to steal one, you should contact you local authorities.