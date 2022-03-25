Someone's been stealing ATM machines in the city of Utica with the most recent incident coming on Thursday night.

To be clear, police say the crooks aren't stealing from the machines, or running a scam to withdraw money from accounts that aren't theirs - they're literally stealing the entire machine and have now successfully removed three in the last couple of months. Utica Police say on Thursday night, the crew of four people made off with an ATM from Kennedy Plaza Apartments.

ATM thefts, via Utica Police ATM thefts, via Utica Police loading...

Previously, ATM machines were stolen from Harbi Laundry at 1122 Mohawk Street on January 24, and from Sabatino's on Whitesboro Street on December 22. Police say there was also an unsuccessful attempt to steal another machine on December 22 at Steuben Mini Market on Steuben Street.

Prior to the most recent heist, police say the team stealing the ATMs were always comprised of two males. In Thursday's incident, it was a group of four 'unknown persons', according to information released by UPD.

Also, in the failed ATM theft on December 22, police say the two suspects wound up leaving the scene in a silver SUV.

ATM thefts, via Utica Police ATM thefts, via Utica Police loading...

The photos included in this post were released by investigators to help develop possible leads. Anyone who has information on the thefts is encouraged to call the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510, or you can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The effort to target the money machines likely isn't only limited to Utica. Police say businesses outside the city who've an ATM plucked, or if there's been an attempt to steal one, you should contact you local authorities.

The Abandoned & Decaying Petrified Creatures Dinosaur Museum This once-popular roadside attraction in Richfield Springs now sits neglected and rotting.

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

12 Bugs We're Guaranteed To See This Spring In WNY