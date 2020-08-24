3 COVID-19 Deaths Reported Over The Weekend In Oneida County

It was a tragic weekend in Oneida County when it comes to COVID-19 deaths.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente’s office announced 1 COVID-19 related death on Saturday and 2 on Sunday.

The three new deaths brings the total number of people who lost their lives as a result of the virus to 120.

Between Saturday and Sunday only 7 new cases were reported and currently 9 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all of which are at MVHS.

One of the patients is a nursing home resident receiving acute care and there are 90 total active cases and there are several new potential public exposures you can find at ocgov.net.

Potential Public Exposures

08/13/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/27/20

08/14/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/28/20

08/15/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar

Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Utica

Wore mask: Inside bar, yes; Outside while watching softball game, no.

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/29/20

08/16/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica,

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops Address of exposure: Culver Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 08/30/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/30/20

8/18/20



Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: 8190 NY-12, Barneveld

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/1/20