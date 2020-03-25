3 New Cases in Oneida County Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases were announced at the Picente briefing on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Oneida County's total positive cases to 15. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has been holding 3 p.m. briefings since the crisis began two weeks ago.

"Two of those cases are related to domestic travel," Picente said as he spoke to the media via a live stream (being held without members of the media present). The update also confirmed that one person remains hospitalized in an Oneida County hospital. Mohawk Valley Health Systems confirmed with WIBX during the Keeler Show on Wednesday that the victim is being cared for at one of their hospitals. Another Oneida County victim is hospitalized outside the county, most likely because they live on the outskirts and chose to be tested in another county, according to Director of Health, Phyllis Ellis.

WIBX's Andrew Derminio asked Picente to reveal some background information on the people who have tested positive, including age range, on those that have tested positive. Picente refused to reveal those details, despite nearby counties that reveal age and general location. "I don't see what benefit it does for the community to identify pockets," said Picente. "It's a big county, we're going to see additional cases. We're going to stick to what we've done in the very beginning" by keeping that information private, he said.

Picente was also asked about schools being closed and if there was any anticipated change to the April 14th return date. Despite the fact that Oneida County schools were closed by a county executive order, Picente said he'll rely on Albany for that decision. "Whatever comes down on the schools will come most likely from the Governor," he said.

Picente continued to remind people to remain vigilant when it comes to social distance. He asked people to avoid crowds, refrain from hosting house guests and to continue practicing proper hygiene. He reminded people that if they witness an employer or business not following the Governor's zero percent workforce order, they can file a report with the New York State Attorney General's office at 212-416-8700. There's also a web link to the Labor Department on the county's website.

There are now more than 30,000 positive coronavirus cases in New York State, significantly higher than any other U.S. state.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Numbers as of 3 p.m. March 25, 2020