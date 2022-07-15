3 New York Wineries Named Best In Empire State

Three New York wineries can claim they are the best in New York State.

On Tuesday, New York Gov, Kathy Hochul announced the winners of the 36th annual New York Wine Classic. The New York Wine Classic is a nationally recognized competition that highlighters the best wines made in New York State each year.

In a surprise, the most esteemed award, the Governor's Cup went to two New York wineries.

Sagaponack Suffolk County, Long Island Winery Wins New York's Most Esteemed Award

Wölffer Estate Vineyard's 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest from Long Island was one of the two wineries awarded the Governor's Cup. Wölffer Estate Vineyard also won a platinum medal and tied for Best Dessert Wine with their 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest.

"The forward-thinking actions of the New York Governor's office have been instrumental in the success and progression of the New York wine industry. To receive the Governor's Cup at the New York Wine Classic is a huge milestone for a winery and a fantastic achievement," Wölffer Estate Vineyard Winemaker & Partner Roman Roth said.

Hector, Schuyler County, Finger Lakes Winery Awarded New York's Most Esteemed Award

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards' Solera Sherry from the Finger Lakes region also won the Governor's Cup. Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards also won a platinum medal and tied for Best Dessert Wine for their Solera Sherry.

"The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of New York's wine and grape industries, and this year's winners are stellar examples of the high-quality wine we've come to know and love in our State," Hochul said. "I congratulate Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and Weis Vineyards on receiving these prestigious awards. The wine industry is an essential part of New York's agricultural economy and I'm proud to support the continued innovation, growth, and success of our wineries and farmers."

Hammondsport, Steuben County Winery Named "Winery Of The Year" in New York

Weis Vineyards from the Finger Lakes was named the Winery of the Year", which is presented to the winery with the best overall showing. Weis Vineyards won a number of awards including:

Platinum medal and Best Pink Wine award for their 2021 Dry Rosé

Best White Wine award for their 2020 Winzer Select Riesling A

The winery also won gold meals for their:

2019 Merlot

2021 Zweigelt Dry Rosé

2017 Riesling Ice Wine

2019 Riesling Ice Wine

2020 Semi Dry Riesling

2020 Dry Riesling

"Wow! We are so honored to receive this recognition of our hard work. As a relatively new winery, only five years in, this is an unexpected honor. It means so much for our continued growth and success. We put our heart and soul into our business, and we are overwhelmed with gratitude for this award," Peter and Ashlee Weis of Weis Vineyards stated.

Nearly 700 wines from over 100 New York wineries were judged from April 15 through June 15.

A number of Hudson Valley wines were recently honored. See the list below:

