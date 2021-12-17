39 Stunning Pictures Of Barneveld Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Staycation
You're about to see 39 pictures showing you how rest and relaxation is completely possible without leaving Central New York.
If you've been thinking that you need a break, or you need to just kick your feet up and do nothing, you don't have to go far. Maybe you're of the belief that you need to leave Central New York to get the daily drama from work or life in general off of your plate, but that isn't necessary. All you have to do is rent out a tiny home in Barneveld.
It is simple, both the idea and the home. A tiny home offering maximum comfort while being super minimal at the same time. Let's be honest, would you rather rent out a small and cramped hotel room in New York City, or a tiny home with not just more space, but more comfort? Unless you just love the hustle and bustle of a big city, this tiny home will be the choice every single time.
There is one catch but trust us, only one. The price. Maybe it isn't even a catch, but one night is $401 currently on Airbnb. Honestly, for what you're about to see in the pictures, it really isn't unfair. Also, while we're being honest, secretly we bet you'll just want to buy the tiny home so you never have to leave. Especially with the hot tub, the fireplace, and more importantly, the stunning scenic views.
Keep scrolling and imagine staying here for just one night.