Long known as the 'Getaway Region' of New York, Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley always have something interesting to offer, this week is the 39th Annual Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts & Crafts Show.

WIBX 950 in conjunction with Oneida County Tourism host This Week In The Mohawk Valley and the CNY Travel Show to highlight community events and opportunities that are coming to the Mohawk Valley throughout the week.

This week, Melinda Karastury, of from the committee of the Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts & Crafts Show joins Sarah Foster of Oneida County Tourism and Jim to talk about the 39th Annual Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts & Crafts Show, coming November 18th and 19th to the Sauquoit Middle School.

