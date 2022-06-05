The warm weather is moving in and we'll be wanting to cool off on those super hot days. From Albany to Lake George - and a few places in between - here are the five most popular spots to lay out a towel and umbrella and soak up some sun.

Million Dollar Beach, Lake George

IloveNY.com IloveNY.com loading...

Probably the most popular beach destination for summer in the area. Not only for Capital Region residents but thousands of tourists every year.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Million Dollar Beach generally operates from Memorial Day through Labor day.

Grafton Beach

Facebook Facebook loading...

On Monday May 30th they'll hold their annual sand castle contest on the beach to kick off the summer season.

Facebook Facebook loading...

The beach is just a tiny part of the incredibly vast Grafton Lakes State Park. Grafton Beach is located along Long Pond.

Brown's Beach, Saratoga Lake

Facebook Facebook loading...

Brown's Beach is the only public beach on Saratoga Lake.

Facebook Facebook loading...

They open Memorial Day Weekend and go through Labor Day. They're also looking to staff up if you need a summer gig. More info here.

Moreau Lake State Park

Facebook Facebook loading...

Enjoy a day at the beach on Moreau Lake. The state park also offers camp sites, boat rentals, fishing, etc.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Although probably a little chilly, you can jump in the water starting Memorial Day Weekend. They stay open through Labor Day.

Thompson's Lake State Park

NYS Parks & Rec NYS Parks & Rec loading...

Located just south of Altamont as part of the Thatcher State Park area.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Generally open Memorial Day through Labor Day.

It's worth noting that New York State is currently looking to fill lifeguard and other positions for the summer of 2022. If interested, check out the opportunities on the Parks & Rec website.