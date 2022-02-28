56-Year-Old Middletown Man Killed in Wallkill Crash

A Middletown man is dead after a crash in Walkill on Friday.

New York State Police were called to State Route 211 at about 10:30pm on February 25, 2022.

Route 211 Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022

According to their preliminary investigation the NYSP says that the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger was travelling east on State Route 211. The driver of a 2007 Scion TC was travelling west on the same road and the two were involved in a head on collision.

Police say that the Scion's driver, identified as 56-year-old Victor L. Hernandez of Middletown, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Ford Ranger, 38-year-old Bruce W. White of Montgomery, was treated at the scene with injuries that police said were non-life-threatening. Treatment was administered by emergency responders from the Town of Wallkill Ambulance.

Police say that neither of the drivers appeared to be impaired.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Police and the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who was a witness to the incident, or who has information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call State Police.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash and no other vehicles appear to have been involved.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The case remains the subject of an active investigation and no charges have been filed in this case at the time of this posting. However, if charges are filed the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

