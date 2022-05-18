56 Year Old Wanted By Utica Police. Do You Know Him?
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man wanted on charges of Domestic Violence, according to Sgt. Stan Fernald of the Utica Police Department. 46-year-old Moss Berkley is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt in the first degree stemming from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in west Utica in February 2021.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
NAME: Moss Berkley
AGE: 56 YEARS OF AGE
AGENCY: Utica Police Department
Date of Photo: June 2020
Warrants:
Details:
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Berkley, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.