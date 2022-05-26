Police Ask for Help Finding Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department on drug and forgery charges. Police are looking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Brandon P. Borowiec on 2 bench warrants issued by Judge Gregg Amoroso in Oneida County Drug Court.
Police say Borowiec is a white male, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He's believed to be staying in the Utica, New Hartford area.
Police say the 2 warrants were issued in Drug Court on April 20th on charges of Grand Larceny in the 4th and Forgery in the 3rd, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the OC Sheriff's Department.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Brandon P. Borowiec
White male, 32 years of age,
Height: 5’11,
Weight: approx., 180 pounds
Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Warrant/Details
2 Bench Warrants:
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Oneida County Drug Court
- Charge: Grand Larceny 4th (F)
- Judge: G. Amoroso
- Signed: 4/20/2022
Bench Warrant #2:
- Court: Oneida County Drug Court
- Charge: Forgery 3rd (M)
- Judge: G. Amoroso
- Signed: 4/20/2022
Possibly staying in the Utica/New Hartford area
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Borowiec, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.