Police in Utica Need Your Help Finding this Fugitive of Justice
Utica Police are asking for the public's help in locating their latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Sgt. Mike Curley, police are looking for 30-year-old Jamall M. Moore who is last known to have lived on Gray Avenue in Utica and is wanted on an arrest warrant. Curley says the warrant stems from a charge of Criminal Contempt 1st (class E felony) following a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in West Utica back in February of this year.
WANTED BY POLICE
Jamall M. Moore
Black Male
Age: 30
Curley is asking that if anyone has any information about Moore's whereabouts, they should not approach him, but instead call the police or call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community-based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about Moore, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.