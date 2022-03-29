70 Picture Perfect Moments To Prove There’s More to New York than NYC

Why does everyone assume if you're from New York, you live in the city? There is SO MUCH more to the Empire State than the empire on Wall Street.

New York City is such a small part of the state that is located at the southern tip. Nearly 9 million people are crammed into a mere 300.46 square miles. The rest of the population has more than 54,000 square miles to spread out in. That's a lot of space for the beauty of Mother Nature.

Map of New York rbiedermann/Think Stock loading...

Has no one heard of the Adirondack mountains? Where do you think Adirondack chairs came from? Or how about Niagara Falls. That's in New York too and a long way from the city.

Let's not forget Lake Placid. It hosted the Olympics in 1980 where the U.S. men's hockey team finally beat Russia. They even made a movie about it with Kurt Russell. You may have seen it - Miracle on Ice.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

There are no front lawns for flowers or back yards for swimming pools. The only grass you'll find is in Central Park. It's all concrete and crowds in the Big Apple. And traffic; bumper to bumper traffic, at all times of the day and night. It's called the city that never sleeps for a reason.

Credit - Fabien Bazanegue via Unsplash Credit - Fabien Bazanegue via Unsplash loading...

The rest of New York is filled with more than just elbow to elbow people. It's the part of the state Mother Nature smiled upon. From mountains and valleys to rivers and streams, there's so much more to offer than congestion and constant noise.

Here are 70 picture-perfect moments that prove New York is a big state with way more than just the Big Apple.

