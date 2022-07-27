Gear Up For The 79th Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival

If you're looking for some good old family fun, look no further than the 79th Annual Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival.

The festival happens on Saturday, August 13th from 9AM – 8:00PM at Long Branch Park in Syracuse. Enjoy a Pipe Band competition and Celtic activities right on Onondaga Lake. There will also be children’s games, Celtic musical entertainment, Celtic-themed vendors, food, clans, and societies.

2022 will be our 79th running of the games. Our family-friendly GAMES offers a day full of Competitions for: Solo Piping, Drumming & Pipe Bands, Highland Dancing & Heavy Athletics. We also have Children’s Games, entertainment, Celtic themed vendors & food, clans & societies, harpers, Syracuse Irish Session & Massed Bands."

There will be a donation tent where proceeds going to Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief, and the Syracuse Ukrainian Center.

How Did The Games Start In Syracuse?

In the 1930’s a group of Scottish-Americans joined together to initiate a Scottish cultural event in Auburn. Modeled after the Highland Games in Scotland, this first event included many of the same events that people already knew so well. Unfortunately, the war years of the 1940’s ended large gatherings of people. But, as WWII ended, these same people joined together once again, and bolster by recent Scottish immigrants. The rest has been history each and every year.

After two Covid years, the Central New York Scottish Games is ready to welcome 2022 with the 79th Annual Games. Hopefully you will be at the park throughout the day for this amazing event here in Central New York.

