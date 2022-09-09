A new portrait of Utica's St. Marianne Cope is on display over Utica's Brewery District.

To mark the 10th Anniversary of her Canonization to sainthood, St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Columbia Street in Utica has unveiled two new, lighted 12X12 displays over the entrance to the parish center and Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen, officials said.

One reads: "Utica Has A Saint", while the other of is a portrait of St. Marianne Cope.

The church will host a festival to celebrate the anniversary of her Canonization on September 17th on grounds of St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church.

The actual anniversary of the occasion is October 21, officials said.

The festival will include LIVE music, activities for kids and food. Admission is free. LIVE performances include: Anthony LaBarbera (Emcee & Singer); Cassandra Harris-Lockwood (Catholic Christian Folk Singer); Maureen Griffin (Singer/Songwriter); Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance, and La Banda Rossa (Traditional Italian Pops Concert, Procession, & Marching Band), officials said.

St. Marianne Cope was born in 1883 in Heppenheim in the Grand Duchy of Hesse. Her family migrated to the U.S. and Utica, NY when she was a very young child. Her work in Central New York included the founding of two Catholic hospital that still exist today - St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica and St. Joseph's in Syracuse. Cope's life's work also included traveling to current day Hawaii to care for lepers, according to SaintMarianne.org.

