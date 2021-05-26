Art Lovers Rejoice, Summer Arts Festival Returns This Summer At Munson-Williams

A popular Utica summer time event will be making its return this year.

Officials at Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute have announced that the 2021 MWPAI Arts Festival will be held July 27 to August 1.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually.

Munson-Williams Director of Performing Art and Special Projects Bob Mortis said all events in the Festival will adhere to the current New York State Health and Safety Guidelines. “We want to celebrate the arts with the community, and we want to keep everyone safe,” he added.

The 2021 Summer Arts Festival will feature a Sidewalk Art show featuring over 200 works of art, music and the Fountain Elms invitational Antique Car Show.

You can also watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational.

Works for the sidewalk art show can be submitted from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, on July 9 and 10.

All works must be originals, not copies, produced within the past five years and not previously exhibited at the Institute, including the School of Art Annual Exhibition.

Registration is free to Munson-Williams members, high school students, and SNAP/EBT card holders.

For all others, a nonrefundable registration fee of $15 is payable by cash or check.

Registration forms are available at mwpai.org/festivalregistration

MWPAI was founded in 1919. It includes a Performing Arts Division and School of Art.

The Museum collection numbers about 15,000 works of art.