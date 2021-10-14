500 Years of Fashion Created From Paper Featured At MWPAI

The exhibit “Isabelle de Borchgrave : Fashioning Art from Paper” opens on Sunday at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute.

The breathtaking exhibition features nearly 100 intricately handcrafted paper artworks, ranging from ornate gowns to Renaissance men’s attire to children’s outfits and spans nearly 500 years of fashion.

It relives elements of history including the Italian Renaissance in Florence, the magic of the Ballets Russes (Russian Ballet) in Paris and the flapper style of the 1920s Jazz Age.

Through her expert manipulation of paper and paint, de Borchgrave fashions meticulously detailed reinterpretations of historic garments found in early European paintings and collections from around the world—from the Renaissance finery of the Medici family and gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth I to the creations of the grand courtiers of the 19th and 20th centuries

de Borchgrave, who is a Belgian artist, is a painter by training and uses paper and hand painting to reimagine historic fashions to dazzling effect. Her collections have been shown internationally, and Munson-Williams is the only northeast American venue for this extended tour.

”Isabelle’s works have amazed audiences all over the world and we are honored and excited to be able to present these extraordinary works of art for our community,” said Munson-Williams President and CEO Anna D’Ambrosio.

This exhibition has been organized by Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Memphis, in cooperation with Isabelle de Borchgrave Studio.

The exhibit runs an MWPAI through January 9.

You can get a sneak peek at the exhibition with these breathtaking photos.

