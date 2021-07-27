Popular Utica Summertime Arts Festival Returns This Year
After being held virtually last year, the 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival gets underway today.
The Festival’s Side Walk Art Show features over 175 works by local artists.
Live music hits the stage every night at 7:00.
You can watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’
And the popular Invitational at Fountain Elms antique car show will be held on Sunday.
You can also view the exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” and “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art” inside the museum of art.
The festival takes place daily from 10:00 to 9:00 and runs through August 1st.
Enjoy some of the art from this year's show:
2021 MWPAI Arts Festival
Here is the complete scheduled of events:
2021 SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL
JULY 27 THROUGH AUGUST 1
Sidewalk Art Show
Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sponsored by Bank of Utica
Pop-Up Library
Daily 10 a.m. to 1 p.m./2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Root Sculpture Court
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Silk Artist –Susan Macrina of Susan’s Silks – Marcy, N.Y.
Silk Hand-Painted Scarves
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Children’s Craft
Marble Painting and String Art*
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
Gallery Talk - Call & Response: Collecting African American Art
Mary Murray - Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art
3 p.m. • Museum of Art
The Mopar Cams - Rockabilly
7 p.m. • Stage
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Children’s Story and Craft
Melted Crayon Art*
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Loom Weaving Demonstration
Barbara Decker - Clinton, N.Y.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Emma Amos: Color Odyssey Exhibition
(Paid exhibition admission required)
Meet the Artist
Historical Folk Artist – Jim Parker – Herkimer, N.Y.
Folk Art Prints, Cards and Children’s Books
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Gallery Talk - Advice for the Time Traveler: How to Behave in the 1800s
Barbara Pratt - Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher
3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Folkfaces - Rowdy Jazz and Bluesy Roots
7 p.m. • Stage
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
6th Annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational
with DJ Thomas D and Family Craft
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot
(Moves to Friday, July 30 in case of rain)
Children’s Craft
Lego Stamping and “Pop” Art*
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Metal Artist – Stuart Miller – New Hartford, N.Y.
Twisted Wire Tree Sculptures
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film
Psycho
2 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)
Nate Gross Band - Blues
7 p.m. • Stage
The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film
Psycho
7:30 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Children’s Story and Craft
Pipe Cleaner Creations
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Photographer – R. Wallace Wilson - Oneida, N.Y.
Photography – Cards and Prints
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Children’s Craft
Sidewalk Chalk Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Art Story
with the Utica Public Library
2 p.m. • Art Odyssey
Gallery Talk - Mahogany: Majesty and Malice
Barbara Pratt - Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher
3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery
Los Blancos - Roots
7 p.m. • Stage
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room
Children’s Story and Craft
Paper Trees
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Outdoor Yoga
Bring your own mat.
10:30 a.m. • Fountain Elms South Lawn
Canceled in case of rain.
Children’s Craft
CD Spin Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Jeweler/Weaver – Joan Palmer Ganeles – Utica, N.Y.
Handmade Jewelry and Handwoven Fiber Art
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
Demonstration
2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove
Soul Mine - R&B/Soul/Funk
7 p.m. • Stage
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
The Invitational Car Show at Fountain Elms
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room
Children’s Story and Craft
Crafty Cars and Trucks
11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Children’s Craft
Toy Tire Track Art
1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent
Meet the Artist
Painter – Richard Pfrimmer - Rome, N.Y.
Mindful Watercolor Art – Cards and Prints
1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop
Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club
Demonstration
2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove
Invitational Car Show Awards
3:30 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot
Sidewalk Art Show Awards
6:55 p.m. • Stage
Doc Woods Quintet - Melodic Bop
7 p.m. • Stage