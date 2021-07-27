Popular Utica Summertime Arts Festival Returns This Year

After being held virtually last year, the 2021 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Arts Festival gets underway today.

The Festival’s Side Walk Art Show features over 175 works by local artists.

Live music hits the stage every night at 7:00.

You can watch as art is created under the weight of a four-ton road roller in the Big Ol’ Steamrollin’

And the popular Invitational at Fountain Elms antique car show will be held on Sunday.

You can also view the exhibitions, “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” and “Call & Response: Collecting African-American Art” inside the museum of art.

The festival takes place daily from 10:00 to 9:00 and runs through August 1st.

Enjoy some of the art from this year's show:

Here is the complete scheduled of events:

2021 SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL

JULY 27 THROUGH AUGUST 1

Sidewalk Art Show

Daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by Bank of Utica

Pop-Up Library

Daily 10 a.m. to 1 p.m./2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Root Sculpture Court

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Meet the Artist

Silk Artist –Susan Macrina of Susan’s Silks – Marcy, N.Y.

Silk Hand-Painted Scarves

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Children’s Craft

Marble Painting and String Art*

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

Gallery Talk - Call & Response: Collecting African American Art

Mary Murray - Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art

3 p.m. • Museum of Art

The Mopar Cams - Rockabilly

7 p.m. • Stage

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Children’s Story and Craft

Melted Crayon Art*

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Loom Weaving Demonstration

Barbara Decker - Clinton, N.Y.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Emma Amos: Color Odyssey Exhibition

(Paid exhibition admission required)

Meet the Artist

Historical Folk Artist – Jim Parker – Herkimer, N.Y.

Folk Art Prints, Cards and Children’s Books

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Gallery Talk - Advice for the Time Traveler: How to Behave in the 1800s

Barbara Pratt - Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher

3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Folkfaces - Rowdy Jazz and Bluesy Roots

7 p.m. • Stage

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

6th Annual Big Ol’ Steamrollin’ Print Invitational

with DJ Thomas D and Family Craft

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot

(Moves to Friday, July 30 in case of rain)

Children’s Craft

Lego Stamping and “Pop” Art*

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Meet the Artist

Metal Artist – Stuart Miller – New Hartford, N.Y.

Twisted Wire Tree Sculptures

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film

Psycho

2 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)

Nate Gross Band - Blues

7 p.m. • Stage

The Bernie Uebelhoer Memorial Hitchcock Film

Psycho

7:30 p.m. • Auditorium (Free Admission)

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Children’s Story and Craft

Pipe Cleaner Creations

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Meet the Artist

Photographer – R. Wallace Wilson - Oneida, N.Y.

Photography – Cards and Prints

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Children’s Craft

Sidewalk Chalk Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Art Story

with the Utica Public Library

2 p.m. • Art Odyssey

Gallery Talk - Mahogany: Majesty and Malice

Barbara Pratt - Fountain Elms Period Rooms Researcher

3 p.m. • Fountain Elms Terrace Gallery

Los Blancos - Roots

7 p.m. • Stage

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room

Children’s Story and Craft

Paper Trees

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Outdoor Yoga

Bring your own mat.

10:30 a.m. • Fountain Elms South Lawn

Canceled in case of rain.

Children’s Craft

CD Spin Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Meet the Artist

Jeweler/Weaver – Joan Palmer Ganeles – Utica, N.Y.

Handmade Jewelry and Handwoven Fiber Art

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

Demonstration

2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove

Soul Mine - R&B/Soul/Funk

7 p.m. • Stage

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

The Invitational Car Show at Fountain Elms

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Easton Pribble Room

Children’s Story and Craft

Crafty Cars and Trucks

11 a.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Children’s Craft

Toy Tire Track Art

1 p.m. • Sculpture Grove Craft Tent

Meet the Artist

Painter – Richard Pfrimmer - Rome, N.Y.

Mindful Watercolor Art – Cards and Prints

1 to 3 p.m. • Museum Shop

Mohawk Valley Bonsai Club

Demonstration

2:30 p.m. • Sculpture Grove

Invitational Car Show Awards

3:30 p.m. • Museum of Art Parking Lot

Sidewalk Art Show Awards

6:55 p.m. • Stage

Doc Woods Quintet - Melodic Bop

7 p.m. • Stage

