Munson Williams Announces Re-Opening Plans

After being closed for 17 weeks, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica will be re-opening its doors next week.

Munson-Williams members can begin visiting July 9th and 10th, while essential workers and first responders are welcome July 11th and 12th.

The Museum of Art, including the Museum Shop, will open to the general public on July 14th.

Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“Our staff has been working hard to ensure the public’s safety and convenience when we reopen,” said President and CEO Anna D’Ambrosio. “Our maintenance team has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure that all areas of Munson-Williams remain thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, with an emphasis on frequently touched surfaces and restrooms.”

Directional signage, plexiglass barriers, occupancy limitations, and other measures have been carefully planned and implemented in accordance with the New York State Department of Health and CDC guidelines

Capacity for the main museum will be limited to 100 visitors at a time, while visitors to Fountain Elms will be limited to 10.

All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.

