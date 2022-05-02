If you’re looking for a place to live with a unbelievable viewed of the New York City skyline, have we got a property for you.

Located in the Flatiron District, the One Madison condominium is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The massive penthouse spans the 58th, 59th and 60th floors.

It measures 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Floor-to-ceilings offer 360-degree views of the Big Apple, including the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Hudson and East Rivers.

On a clear day, you can see as far away as the Atlantic Ocean.

Its Great Room, with 20-foot-plus ceilings, is the centerpiece of the home, which also features a 586 square-foot wraparound terrace

The price tag is $62 million.

If that’s out of your price range, Murdoch’s #57A residence is also taking offers just one-floor below.

The unit spans 3,300 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three baths.

It comes with windowed private elevator and an open chef’s kitchen and dining area.

It come with a less hefty price tag of $16 million.

You can purchase the units separately or buy the both.

Both units were built in 2013 the three-bedroom unit housed the 91-year-old billionaire while his triplex was under construction.

The penthouse was listed for $72 million back in 2015, but didn’t sell.

Murdoch has owned numerous properties in New York and according to the Wall Street Journal, he believes now is a good time to sell both pads

Take a photo tour of breathtaking property.

