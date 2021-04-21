AAA Utica To Hold Free Car Care Clinic

April is Car Care Month and to celebrate the occasion, AAA Northeast will be holding a free Spring Car Care Clinic this Friday in Downtown Utica.

The event will take place from 9AM-1PM at AAA Utica on Court Street. The best part, this is available for AAA members and to the public and there is no appointment necessary.

AAA battery technicians and AAA approved auto repair facilities will be on hand to provide multi-point maintenance inspections, which include an electrical system and battery test, along with checking tire pressure and fluids.

AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs, Patti Artessa says, "As we emerge from the pandemic, ahead of the busy summer driving season, it’s important to make sure your car is in peak operating condition."

The car clinic will be held rain or shine.