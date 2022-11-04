WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off) now sits abandoned on Commercial Drive. With how hard Charles Entertainment Cheese worked to enthrall youngsters, it was really only a matter of time before the mouse got burned out.

The abandoned place man via YouTube The abandoned place man via YouTube loading...

HISTORY OF CHUCK E. CHEESE

Chuck E. Cheese was founded by Nolan Bushnell, the same guy who founded the Atari video game company. Bushnell had a vision of combining family dining, video games, and theme park attractions. Bushnell figured his best chance of getting his idea off the ground was if he created a stable of signature characters. One day he bought a random mouse costume at a trade show and hired some engineers to make it move and talk, and Chuck E. Cheese was born.

At one point, Chuck E. Cheese had hundreds of locations across 47 U.S. states, but the COVID pandemic caused the shutdown of many. The New Hartford location closed in 2020.

Some Chuck E. Cheese's still exist in New York. The one in Syracuse is still open and operating as of this writing.

WHAT DOES THE COMMERCIAL DRIVE BUILDING LOOK LIKE NOW?

Thanks to YouTuber "The abandoned place man," we're offered a glimpse of what the abandoned Chuck E. Cheese building looks like now. Unfortunately it looks like ol' Chuck and his band have packed up and left.

Check out the video below for a tour:

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks.

The Abandoned & Decaying Petrified Creatures Dinosaur Museum This once-popular roadside attraction in Richfield Springs now sits neglected and rotting.