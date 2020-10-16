Accident on NYS Thruway Between Utica, Westmoreland

Traffic snarled to a stop on the New York State Thruway Friday morning as emergency crew responded to an accident.

Just before 7:00 a.m., both westbound lanes between Utica and Westmoreland were closed and backed-up due to the accident. Travelers reported a tractor trailer through a guard rail. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved.

But, one lane had been re-opened as of 7:20 a.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

No word yet on the severity of the crash, or if anyone was injured.

Motorists also report a backup of traffic along Route 233 in Westmoreland, which leads to the Exit 32 interchange on the Thruway.

Meanwhile, another accident not related to the crash mentioned above is also slowing traffic in the eastbound lanes. That accident if reported to have occurred in the same area, just before the Exit 32 interchange, but in the opposite direction.

-----------------------------------------