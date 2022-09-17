Adams Woman Killed When Bike Crashes into Car in Jefferson County

Authorities are investigation a fatal afternoon bicycle accident in Jefferson County.

Emergency responders were called to US Route 11 (North Main Street) in Adams, New York at approximately 2:43pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 for a report of a collision between a bicycle and motor vehicle.

Responding to the scene were the New York State Police, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, the Adams Fire Department, and the Adams Center Fire Department.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), the preliminary investigation revealed that a cyclist, identified as 28-year-old Jean Mitchell from Adams Center, New York, "was riding a bicycle south on State Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle which was traveling north and operated by (24-year-old) Bailey Monica from Watertown, NY."

Ms. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is active as of this posting.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Investigators are still working to determine the specific circumstances that led up to the crash. No tickets have been issued as of this posting and no allegations of wrongdoing have been made. It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. No other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

