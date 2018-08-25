Addiction Experts Gather For NY Conference

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Addiction experts and recovery professionals from around New York state are gathering for their annual conference in Albany.

They'll hear from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, as health care professionals discuss best practices and challenges in the field of addiction treatment.

Organizers of the event say an estimated 2 million New Yorkers struggle with a substance abuse disorder. They say the 2018 conference is dedicated to showing that recovery is possible.