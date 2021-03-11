Adirondack Railroad To Become The Longest Excursion RR In U.S.

The Adirondack Railroad is expanding, and additional volunteers are needed to manage all the new services.

The north service is expanding into Tupper Lake with the Adirondack Railroad. When the project is completed in November 2021, contractors will have installed over 90,000 new cross ties, and the railroad between Snow Junction and Otter Lake will be resurfaced.

According to the Adirondack Railroad press release, "the rehabilitation work has already begun toward the goal of the railroad becoming the longest excursion railroad in the United States."

The Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society president, Bill Branson, said: “Plans are already well developed; plans that will create destinations and stops along the line north to Tupper Lake. The names of places such as Beaver River, Brandreth, Nehasane, Sabattis, and Horseshoe will again come alive and rise in the consciousness of people as they are reunited with Adirondack Park legend because of our service."

The expansion means additional volunteers are desperately needed to help manage the new services. For almost 30 years, the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society has been operated and maintained by its volunteers.

The operation of new trains with enhanced equipment requires increasing personnel who have a love for the railroad’s historic operations and want to play a role in the expansion of tourism through the Adirondack Park.

Volunteers provide over 15,000 volunteer hours annually, taking care of various jobs ranging from ticketing to car-hosting or by operating the fleet. The railroad is in the process of interviewing people who have an interest in helping grow the Adirondack Railroad. To apply, call the railroad at 315.724.0700